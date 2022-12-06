BOARDMAN – Diane E. Hunsbarger, 66, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side after a 6 year battle with cancer.



She was born August 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Charlene Walter Hunsbarger.



Diane was a proud Eastsider, graduating in 1974 from East High School. She received her Bachelor and Master Degrees from YSU.

She was a teacher/administrator for Youngstown City Schools for many years, including teaching at her Alma Mater. She finished her career as a principal at East Cleveland Shaw High School before retiring in 2017.

Going to the beach was one of her greatest joys, especially the annual trip to the OBX with her siblings and their families. Diane was a surrogate parent for students with special needs in area schools and volunteered her time at the Soup Kitchen at St. Vincent DePaul Society and Hot Meals at St. Angela Merici.



Diane had said that the best times of her life were spent with her best friend and wife of 36 years, Mary Ann Wellington Meadows-Hunsbarger, whom she married July 24, 2015. She is also survived by her father Joseph of Crystal River, Florida; two sisters, Kimberly (Pam Ornelas) Hunsbarger of Youngstown and Heather (Dale) Crum of New Middletown; three brothers, Joe (Barb) Hunsbarger of Liberty, Don (Beth) Hunsbarger of Polaski, and David (Alexis) Mullins of Port Smith, New Hampshire; her nephew, DJ Hunsbarger whom she helped raise and his mother Karla; her nieces and nephews, Austin, Hannah, Jordyn, Ariel, Wrenley, Julie, and Leroy and her puppies, Lady and Josie.



She was preceded in death by her mother and many of her fur babies.



Family and friends may call Saturday December 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at St. Angela Merici Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to New Lease on Life Rescue,2773 E Midlothian Blvd, Struthers, OH 44471 or any animal shelter in the area.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diane E. (Hunsbarger) Hunsbarger, please visit our floral store.