Diane B. Gittlin, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane B. (Bruno) Gittlin, 83, passed away Sunday evening, August 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 16, 1937, in Austintown, a daughter of the late Julius and Vera (Iagulli) Bruno.

Diane was a 1955 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, received a Bachelor’s degree from YSU and a Master’s degree from Westminster College.

She taught at Howland Schools for over 35 years.

Diane enjoyed gardening, time with her card club and swimming. Her greatest love was for her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren, who she adored.

Her husband, Irwin R. Gittlin, whom she married July 29, 1967, passed away August 9, 1994.

Diane leaves her three children, Lisa M. (John) Ferguson of North Royalton, Cynthia A. (Walter) Antos of Pittsburgh and Amy G. (Don) Sherwood of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Samuel, Jacob, Sophia, Michael, Devin, Miranda and Elizabeth; two sisters, Connie Scotchie of Ashville, North Carolina and Rosemary (Mark Adovasio) Bruno of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call Thursday, August 27, from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

The Gittlin family and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial covering are required if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, CA Building, 10201 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

