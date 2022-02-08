YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Whitaker, 75, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at AustinWoods.

She was born June 23, 1946, in Fort Worth, Texas, a daughter of Drewie and Mary Scarsella Whitaker.

Diana retired from Giant Eagle.

She enjoyed going to breakfast with friends, playing bingo and vacationing in Texas. She was a dog mom to a mean little dog named Pancho Whitaker but he sure loved her and her magical back rubs!

To say the least, she was a special kind of aunt. She was a superhero to some people. Not all heroes wear capes. She was a wonderful, strong person full of wonderful stories that will live forever in our hearts. Her heart was big, even when she was having a bad day. She couldn’t hide her big heart or addicting personality. She will be missed.

She is survived by her brother, Harry Whitaker of Youngstown; two nieces, Loretta Whitaker and Theresa Whitaker; three nephews, Rodney Whitaker, Harry Whitaker, Jr. and Louis Whitaker; great-nephews, Hiram III, Harry III, Rodney, Jr., Cody, Ryan, Aaron and Chase and great-nieces, Kimberley, Shelby and Vanessa.

In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Whitaker.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Diana’s funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the funeral home. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

