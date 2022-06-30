BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Lynn Jones, 70, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her daughter’s home.



Diana was born April 30, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Fred and Patricia (Mills) Hale.



She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She enjoyed reading, watching reality TV and spending time with her family.



Diana is survived by her daughter, Marley (Drew) Ridgley of Boardman; son, John (Deena) Jones of North Lima and five grandchildren, Reagan, Jordyn, Ryan, Aidyn and Owen.



Diana was also preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Hale.



Family and friends may call Friday, July 1 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley.

