Diana L. Zidian, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Diana L. Zidian, 66, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her adoring family, the morning of Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a courageous five year battle with cancer.

She leaves behind a storied 66-year legacy as a wife, adoring mother of three, grandmother and a dedicated educator. She also was a model of unwavering faith throughout her lifetime.

She was born December 7, 1953, in Mansfield, to the late William Fassos and Betty Messer Fassos, the second of four children.

After relocating to the greater Youngstown area, she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University in 1976.

She married her husband, Joseph J. Zidian in October 1978. Together, they raised a daughter, Kelly and two sons, Joseph and David in Boardman. Diana was a member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

Diana started her career as a retail buyer for JCPenney for 10 years. After being called to serve as an educator, she received her second bachelor’s degree in education from Youngstown State University in 1992.

While teaching at Eagle Heights Academy in Youngstown, she felt a strong desire to teach students to read and to share her love of reading with them. As such, she earned her master’s degree in reading in 1995. Diana served the youth of Youngstown and Bristolville as an educator for a total of 28 years.

Diana enjoyed a vibrant and spirited pace during her lifetime. She loved the company of family and friends, who always enjoyed her wit and sense of humor, her beautiful smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, dining out and cooking, especially for Sunday family pasta feasts. Above all other things, though, Diana stood for her unyielding faith and for quality time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Diana is survived by husband, Joseph J. Zidian of Canfield; daughter, Kelly (Ron) Weeks of Boardman; sons, Joseph M. (Brooke) Zidian and David Zidian of Canfield; mother, Betty Fassos of North Lima; brothers, Christopher (Connie) Fassos of Lorain and William (Kim) Fassos of Stark County; sister, Susan (Robert) Bole of Boardman; grandchildren, Ava, Zac and Joseph; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Fassos.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Dominic Church on Monday, July 6, 2020. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable donation to the Salvation Army in Diana’s name.

A celebration of Diana’s life will be planned at a later, yet to be determined date for friends to come together and share in fellowship in her memory.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.