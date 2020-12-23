Dewey A. and Martha L. Clark, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the angels came down and took Dewey A. and Martha L. “Marti” Clark, both 83, up to heaven to live.

Dewey was born in Ravenna to Jane and Manferd Clark on July 20, 1937. He was raised in North Jackson. He had three brothers, Bob, Dennis and Bill. He graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1955, where he played football and basketball. He joined the Army in September 1955, where he served more than eight years. Three of those years were spent in Germany.

Marti, as she was known to her friends, was born in Bellaire, to John and Mary Dietrich on October 25, 1937. She had two brothers, Charles and Carl and two sisters, Ruth and Norma. After 14 different homes in Belmont County, they finally settled in Newton Falls. Marti graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1956.

Dewey and Marti were married February 16, 1958. Four months later, they moved to Germany, where Dewey was stationed.

In 1963, they settled in North Jackson.

They had three children, Thomas, Kimberly and John.

Dewey was a member of the Austintown Masons. He was a member and president of the Mahoning Valley Pony Breeders for four years. He had his own shop at Home Bio Harness for Ponies. He worked for UPS and Rockwell Standard and numerous trucking firms. He opened his own business, The Dewey Clark Agency in North Jackson and retired from it in 2000.

Marti served as president of the PTA. She also was president of the band boosters. She was a member of the First Federated Church, where she was president of the women’s fellowship and Bible school director. She also taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Alley Cats Bowling League.

Dewey and Marti showed ponies at the Canfield Fair and numerous local fairs since 1976.

Dewey and Marti leave many loved ones, especially their three children, Thomas (Julie) of New York, Kimberly (Tommie Salman) Hogan of North Jackson and John (Tammy) of Oklahoma; their grandchildren, Ryan and Cody (fiance’ Alana Callahan) Vaughn of North Jackson, Cole Clark and Trevor (Michaela) Todd of Oklahoma and Samantha VanKeuren of New York; a great-grandson, John and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dewey also leaves two brothers, Dennis and William (Pat) Clark of North Jackson.

Marti also leaves her brothers, Charles (Pat) Dietrich, of Florida and Carl Dietrich of Florida and her sister, Ruth (John) Smith of Southington.

Dewey will join in heaven, his parents and his brother, Robert Earl Clark.

Marti will join in heaven, her parents, John and Mary Dietrich and her sister, Norma.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mahoning Valley Pony Breeders in Canfield.

Due to the current health risk, there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel, 439 S. Salem-Warren Road (state Route 45), North Jackson, OH 44451.

