LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Devin Scott Kirtley, 34 of Lake Milton, passed away on March 16, 2023.

He was born on November 11th 1989 to Darla Stanley and Curtis Kirtley.

Devin is survived by two sons and two daughters. He also leaves behind four siblings, two grandmothers, and many cousins and friends that were very dear to him.

Devin was a charismatic man with a wonderful sense of humor and a love for adventure and the outdoors. Devin enjoyed fishing, being at the lake, and making people laugh.

Services were held at Lord of Light Lutheran in Canfield on March 28th, 2023 for immediate family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

