Dennis Voytko, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass celebrating the life of Dennis Voytko, who passed away on November 23, 2020 from Covid related issues, will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. There will be calling hours one hour before the service at the church, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Masks are still required and social distancing practices should be observed.

Dennis was born on May 29, 1960 in Youngstown, and was a kind and loving husband to Debbie for over 36 years. To see Dennis and Debbie together, you would think they were still dating. This was a love story for the ages. Everyone knew that with Dennis there was Debbie. The two of them became more than the sum of one plus one.

Dennis graduated from Austintown Fitch high school class of 1978. He later got his accounting degree from Youngstown State and became a journeyman pipefitter, all the while working at Lordstown. He was the treasurer for Local 1714 for many years and was an activist for all members of the UAW. His efforts to always push the boundaries of all union workers is a huge loss for honest working people.

Dennis was an avid golfer and loved golfing with his wife and friends. Dennis was an avid Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan and enjoyed both watching them on TV and attending games with Debbie, his daughter Dana and his granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughters, Danielle (Marty) Jourdan and Dana Voytko (Joey McComb); granddaughters, Jocelyn and Julia Jourdan; brother, Thomas (Kathy) Voytko; nephews, Steven Voytko, Daniel (Lori) Voytko and Andrew (Marianna) Voytko and many great-nieces, great-nephews and loving cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Mary Voytko; brother, Michael; mother and father-in-law, Butch and Roseann Lemke and a brother-in-law, Danny Reed.

Memorial contributions in Dennis’ memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www. Stjude.org.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dennis Voytko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.