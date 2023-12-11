POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Kostelnik, 75 died peacefully Sunday, December 10, 2023 at the Hospice House.

Dennis, affectionately known as Denny, was born September 2, 1948, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Francis “Frank” and Anna Katona Kostelnik.

He was a 1966 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

Denny worked as a manufacturing representative for Champion Spark Plug, based out of Toledo for 23 years. He later worked as a sales representative for Inspection Engineering out of West Lake for 20 years until retiring.

In his spare time, Denny enjoyed spending time on his boat, Sea Ray on Lake Berlin, Lake Erie and the Ohio River with his family and friends. After retiring, he enjoyed riding his Harley and had the opportunity to ride to Sturgis in ’03, ’04 and ’06.

Denny is survived by his sisters, Devera (Les) Styers of Canfield, Charlotte Adduci of Boardman and Rene (Thomas) O’Donnel of Berlin Center; his dear friend and companion, Jill DeGanova of Struthers and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, celebrated by Msgr. William Connell.

Denny will be laid to rest at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and the Hospice House for their exceptional care and compassion given to Denny, especially during his final days. Material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

