YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Jean Mortimer, age 57, died Monday, March 6, 2023 while surrounded by her children.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to her parents, Carl Terry Mason and Lila Dee Reed.

She spent most of her life in the Youngstown, Ohio area before fleeing the snow to Tampa, Florida in 2010.

She attended Girard High School and later attended Thiel College where she studied and became a Certified Respiratory Therapist.

She worked as a Respiratory Therapist for more than three decades and used her passion and talents to help thousands of people return to health.

She will be forever cherished by her children, Michael Mortimer, Dustin Hudak and Sydney Gratz of Youngstown, Ohio, Christopher Mortimer and Garrett Mortimer of Tampa, Florida; her brothers, Ron Mason and Terry Mason and sister, Cheryl Mason of Youngstown, Ohio; as well as the many nieces, nephews, friends and family whose lives she’s touched.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown. A short memorial service will follow.

