Denise Marie Bouslough, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved daughter and sister, Denise Marie Bouslough, left this world unexpectedly, Monday, September 7, 2020. At 62 years, she was the youngest of five siblings.

Denise was born February 2, 1958.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Davis and her parents, Geri and Emerson Bouslough. Her mom, Geri, had just passed away in December 2019 at 98 years of age.

She is survived by her siblings, Debra Bouslough (Lori) of Canfield, Diane DeFrank (Gary) of Canfield, Douglas Bouslough (Cece) of Youngstown and Denis Bouslough (Terry) of Virginia.

Denise graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1977.

She was an avid animal lover. She adopted her beloved, “Jessie James,” a Doberman pinscher, in 1983 and her beloved cats, Tigger (17) and Pumpkin (10) and finally, her last beloved dog was Archie, a mixed breed, who was greatly loved.

Over the years, Denise worked at a title company real estate business. In 2000, she became a caregiver for the developmentally disabled. She loved helping others and making people she helped feel happy and cared for. Denise completed her working career in 2010 as a personal caretaker for the elderly.

Because of her strong-spirited will, she fought and successfully defeated throat cancer in 2018, after six months of chemo and radiation.

She is remembered as a loving and loyal caretaker and a sweet soul that would give you whatever she had at the asking. She had a dry sense of humor and a quick smile. Life was not always easy, but she fought to the end and like her 98-year-old mom, she never gave up. Denise, we will miss you and remember you always. We love you forever.

Private family services were held and burial took place in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Mahoning County Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

