NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise M. Anderson, affectionately known as “Dolly,” passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023, at the age of 74 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 13, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Stephen and Florence (Canyo) Krayac.

Dolly was a 1967 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Her career started at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, where she worked as a bookkeeper and secretary.

After her professional journey, she embraced the role of full-time mom where she also did her part as a “dance” and “band” mom.

Family meant everything to Dolly, especially her beloved grandchildren. Her true joy came from being a doting grandmother to all four of her grandsons. She showered them with love, care and unwavering support. They were truly the light of her life and brought immense joy for over 20 years.

Dolly was an active member of the Catholic Church having volunteered for various church committees in addition to being a leader in the RCIA program for several years. Her strong faith guided her throughout her life and was a constant foundation on which she relied.

Dolly is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jere of North Lima; son, Mike (Jeri Lyn) Anderson of Springfield, Virginia; daughters, Denise (Martin) Williard of Canfield and Michelle (John) Duffy of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania; brother, Greg (Juliann Knott) Krayac, of Wilmington, North Carolina; stepsister, Judy Konesky of Hoschton, Georgia; four grandchildren, Sean and Jeremy Anderson, Nolan Williard and Nathan Duffy; stepgrandchildren, Alexandra and Sarah Duffy and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents; Dolly was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ernest Konesky and stepbrother, Charles “Chuck” Konesky.



A Mass will be held in Dolly’s honor on Friday, December 29, 2023, at St. Jude Roman Catholic Parish in Columbiana, Ohio. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon to follow immediately after at the church.



Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Family and friends can visit www.higgins-reardon.com/obituaries to send condolences to Dolly’s family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made, in Dolly’s memory, to The American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org) or The Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/cleveland/donate).

