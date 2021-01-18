Dena M. Bokesch, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dena M. Bokesch, 72, died peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Dena was born July 24, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Julia Adovasio Carbon.

She was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Dena worked as a secretary for Youngstown Sheet and Tube and Union Bank. She later worked as a receptionist in the medical field.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed doing crafts and decorating.

Most of all, Dena enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Dena is survived by her husband, Daniel Bokesch, whom she married July 11, 1970; daughter, Cara (Alvin) Carroll of Austintown; son, Danny (Leandra) Bokesch of Lewis Center, Ohio; brothers, Joseph (Linda) Carbon and Carmen (Debbie) Carbon, both of Poland and four grandchildren, Sawyer, Juliana, Rylee and Ruby.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private service was held for the family at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

