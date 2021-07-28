Delbert J. Leichliter, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert J. Leichliter, 86, passed away Monday morning, July 26, 2021 at his home.



He was born May 2, 1935 in Niles, Ohio, a son of the late Paul and Lillian (Dunn) Leichliter.



Delbert graduated from Jackson-Milton High School.

He retired from Republic Steel in Warren as an overhead crane operator.

Delbert enjoyed fishing, gardening and restoring antique tractors. He also had a love of wildlife and would sit in his backyard and watch and care for anything that came by.



His wife, Patricia Pavelko, whom he married January 22, 1955, passed away August 12, 2004.



Delbert is survived by his two sons, James (Cathy) Leichliter of Lebanon, Ohio and Thomas (Cindy) Leichliter of Benton Harbor, Michigan; five grandchildren, Kevin (Alyssa) Leichliter, Eric Leichliter, Amanda (Matt) Glowacki, Sarah Leichliter and Brock Leichliter and his companion, Hope Thomas of North Jackson, Ohio and their dog, Izzy.



He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Janet and Rodella.



There will be no services.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel.



