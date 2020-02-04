Debra Ann Minerd, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Ann Kepics Minerd, 66, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, February 3, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

Debra was born July 15, 1953, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Connie Kepics.

She had worked for more than 14 years as a hospice coordinator for Shepherd of the Valley Hospice and later at Hospice of the Valley before retiring.

Debra loved to read her Bible and loved spending time with her dogs, Nico and Flo and her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a kind and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Debra is survived by her former husband, Jim “the breeze” Minerd, Sr.; her son, James (Mysti Phillips) Minerd of Poland; four daughters, Venessa (Mark) Garltic of Struthers, Lisa (John) Fox of Youngstown, Tara Minerd-Howley (Josh Howley) of Austintown and Heather Shultz of Youngstown; sister, the Rev. Donna (Randy) Rezek of Lewisville; a brother, Frank Kepics of Canfield; nine grandsons, Dominic, Jimmy and Jordan Minerd, Michael, William and Johnny Fox, Frank Garltic and Jonah and JuJu Shultz and five granddaughters, Kaylee Minerd, Eliza Howley, Justina Minerd, Joyce Fox and Lexi Garltic.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank “Bubba” and Connie Kepics and two sisters, Patty and an infant sister, Francis.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where services will be 7:00 p.m.

Debra will be laid to rest with her parents at Resurrection Cemetery.

