CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra A. Reali, 52, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 23, 2022.



Debra, affectionately known as Debbie, was born March 20, 1969 in Youngstown, the daughter of Russell and Dorothy Nelson Lubinsky.



She was a 1987 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and earned a Bachelor degree in both English and Radiation Therapy from Kent State University.



Debra currently worked as a radiation therapist at Summa Health in Barberton for the past seven years.

When she wasn’t working, Debbie loved being with her children, whether it was watching them at their sporting events or helping with school activities. She was a very proud Cardinal Mooney parent to her four children.



Debbie is survived by her husband, Fred Reali, whom she married July 19, 2002; children, Shiann of Poland; Gianna, Savanna and Ty Reali of Canfield; parents Russell and Dorothy Lubinsky of Austintown; sister, Lori Sivek of Hudson, Wisconsin; and brother, David (Jenny) Lubinsky of Canton.



She was preceded in death by her nephew, Brett Simpson; and in-laws, Fred and Carol Reali.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Relay for Life, www.acsevents.org, an organization Debbie was truly passionate about.



Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



