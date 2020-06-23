Deborah Jane Nierlich, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jane Nierlich, 58, died peacefully early Friday morning, June 19, at her home at Gateways to Better Living.



She was born October 3, 1961, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Catherine (Billett) Nierlich.



Deborah attended Leonard Kirtz School and graduated from Fairhaven School in Niles.



She spent many years working at the Mahoning County Workshop and Gateways to Better Living, which she loved.



Deborah enjoyed fishing, riding her Honda 50 Motorcycle and traveling around the world with her family. She especially enjoyed her trips to Florida.



She is survived by her parents, John and Catherine Nierlich of Canfield; three sisters, Kathy (Vince) Harrington of Frisco, Texas, Linda (David) Payne Chardon and Sherry (Joseph) Martin, of Pompano Beach, Florida and three nieces, Danielle Payne, Alexandra Harrington and Kristina Harrington.



A private family funeral will be held for Deborah.



The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Gateways to Better Living, 6000 Mahoning Avenue #234, Youngstown, OH 44515.



