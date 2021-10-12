Deborah J. Golec, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Deborah J. Golec, 60, passed away Saturday evening, October 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born November 26, 1960, in Augsburg, Germany, a daughter of Stephen and Jane Cascarelli Oleksiuk.

Deborah was a 1979 graduate of Chaney High School.

She owned and operated Moments to Remember Photography. She also worked in floral design at the Lemon Tree in Sparkles.

Deborah enjoyed sewing, painting, decorating, drawing and cooking. Her greatest love was watching her grandson, who was the joy of her life, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, William N. Golec, whom she married November 6, 1981; her mother, Jane Oleksiuk of Youngstown; a son, William Golec of Youngstown; a daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Saverko of Youngstown; a grandson, Louis Saverko; two sisters, Cheri (Paul) Reese of Boardman and Chrisy (Nick) Cascarelli of Wooster and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deborah was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, and 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at Holy Apostles Parish, SS. Peter and Paul Church in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.