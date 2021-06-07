Deborah A. Brothers, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah A. Brothers, 70, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Deborah was born August 7, 1950, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Vukich Pretoka.

She was a 1968 graduate of Chaney High School.

Deborah married her husband, Robert “Bruce” Brothers, on January 31, 1979 and he preceded her in death November 19, 2002.

A true mother in all ways, Deborah worked hard to provide a good home for her family. She enjoyed shopping and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Deborah is survived by her son, Brian Pretoka of Austintown; her daughter, Kim (Mike) Cost of Niles; her brother, Charles Pretoka of Youngstown; two granddaughters, Brittany (Nate) Allshouse of Austintown and Sara (Ryan) Cox of Lordstown and her great-granddaughter, Jacklynn Allshouse.

Calling hours will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of her funeral service at 4:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.