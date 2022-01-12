YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Spohn, 74, passed away Monday evening, January 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born September 21, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late David W. and Helen Toth Spohn, Sr.

David was a 1967 graduate of The Rayen School.

He kept himself busy working several jobs. David was Bus Driver No. 3 for Boardman Schools, did transports for FHS livery service and retired from Y&N Railroad and the steel mills.

In his free time, he enjoyed bowling and playing cards with his friends.

David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary E. Elbel Spohn, whom he married March 6, 1971; three daughters, Becky (Brian) George of Austintown and twins, Jenn (Mike) Brindisi of New Middletown and Jessi (Craig) Heinz of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Gretchen, Emma, Moira, Seth, Rydre and Lennox and a brother, Allan Spohn of Girard.

David was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Allison.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 and Noon – 12:45 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, where a service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14.

