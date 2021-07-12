David W. Ritchie III, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. David W. Ritchie III DPM, 83, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, July 9, 2021, at his home. He affectionately was known as “Doc.”

He was born November 5, 1937, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late David W. II and Maxine Ritchie.

He attended elementary school and high school in New Castle, Pennsylvania State University and Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Ritchie was a retired podiatrist who had practiced in Austintown since 1963. He had been an active staff member of St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center, Western Reserve Care System (North, South, Tod and Beeghly Medical Park) and Austintown Ambulatory Surgical Center. He also served as podiatric director of Ashley Place Healthcare .

Dr. Ritchie had served on the Austintown Board of Education from 1968 to 2019, having the longest tenure of any board member in the State of Ohio, serving as president for 15 years. The Ohio School Boards Association honored Dr. Ritchie for his many years of service to the education community.

He also was named to the All-Northeastern Ohio School Board and then selected to the All-Ohio State Board of Education. A room in the district office is known as the Dr. Ritchie Legacy Room and a concession stand at Falcon Stadium is named in honor of him.

Dr. Ritchie was past president of the Austintown Kiwanis Club, named outstanding lieutenant governor of Ohio District of Kiwanis and a lifetime member of Kiwanis International, with 47 years of perfect attendance. He was chairman of the Austintown Library and served as president of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Dr. Ritchie was past president of the Mahoning Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America and also served as chairman of the Big Arrow District and as a member of the executive board. He was the originator of the Mahoning Valley Boy Scout Pro-AM Golf Tournament and chairman of the Western Reserve Boy Scout Pro-Am Golf Classic. Dr. Ritchie served as a member of the Salvation Army Mahoning County Advisory Board and was chairman of the Salvation Army Austintown Council. He had been a member of various township and parks committees and a past member of the Austintown Community Council. He was inducted into the Austintown Growth Hall of Fame and the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame.

Dr. Ritchie was an active member and elder of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church. He had been working at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes since 2010, giving comfort and support to many area families.

Dr. Ritchie is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Elaine Dailey; son, David IV (Denise) and their children, David the fifth, Jayme and Blake Ritchie; daughter, Leslie (Patrick) Harrell and their children, Benjamin, Abbie and Chloe Harrell and son, Scott and his children, Hannah and Erin.

Friends and family may pay their respects 2:00 – 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Austintown Fitch High School Auditorium, followed by a 6:00 p.m. funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dr. David Ritchie to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, c/o Development Department 305 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503; Wickliffe Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 45 Idlewood Road, Austintown, OH 44515; or to Penn State University, 147 Shenango Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146, for the Shenango future fund.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

