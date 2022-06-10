POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David T. McLeroy (Dave), 73, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

David was born January 15, 1949 in Bremen, Alabama to John Paul McLeroy and Berla Ralph.

He graduated from Highland High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University.

David was President and Owner of Geneva-Liberty Steel and former owner of Geneva Steel located in Youngstown.

David was a passionate golfer and business leader who loved all things Put-in-Bay, boating and time with his pets. His love for golf meant 6:00 a.m. tee-times before work and many family, friend and business golf outings. His love of all things Put-in-Bay led to a built-in bar that was a wonderful addition to his annual Independence Day celebrations with our friends from Nashville. David always looked for opportunities to use his bow thruster to captain his boat to Put-in-Bay and back with family and friends.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Barb McLeroy; his brother-in-law and close friend, Steve Starynchak and his children, Denny Bernier and wife, Catalina, of Leesburg Virginia, Donald Bernier and wife, Kim, of Poland Ohio, Doug Bernier and wife, Christina, of Powell Ohio, David McLeroy and his wife, Jennifer, of Greenwich Connecticut and Cindy Ricciuti-Brown and husband, Kent, of Roseville California. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Ashley, Shelby, Samantha, Madison, Evan, Emma, Eliana, Edmond, Christian and Aviana.

Calling hours will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David T. McLeroy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.