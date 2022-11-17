LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Rosie” Rotz died Wednesday evening, November 9, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, after a 5-year battle with kidney failure.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ann (Koletich) Rotz, who both died in 1992.

Although David spent most of his life living in his hometown of Lowellville, Ohio, he spent about 15 years in Spokane, Washington, proudly working as a social worker serving developmentally disabled adults.

He was one of a kind – fiercely loyal, loving, gentle, funny, smart, sarcastic, stubborn and able to drive you crazy in less than one minute. He loved getting and showing off his tattoos, riding his Harley, listening to Texas Hippie Coalition, playing poker with his family, barbequing in his backyard, eating Carchedi’s pizza, gnocchi, wedding soup and anything his sister cooked, playing and watching bocce, having adventures with his lifelong friend, Jenny and spending time in her garage chatting with friends and family and bantering with Toni Lynn about whatever ridiculous topic he felt like annoying her about! He also spent nearly every moment of the day with a Copenhagen dip in his lip and has almost single-handedly kept their stock prices up. It was rare to see him without his jeans, boots, chain, vest, biker shirt, rings and sunglasses. Those who knew him loved him and those who didn’t, feared him.

David leaves behind his sister, caregiver and best friend, Rhonda (Belanger) and her husband, John, with whom he shared their family home. Additionally, he is survived by his nieces and nephews who he loved more than life, including his niece, Randi Triantafillou (Christo) and their daughter, Ana; his nephew, Troy (Taylor) Belanger and their children, Carson, Grayson, Troy and Halsey; his niece, Brittney (Seth) Stevens and their son, Harley and his nephew, Tyler Belanger. Finally, he will be greatly missed by his constant companion, Lucy, his teacup chihuahua.

The Rotz family would like to thank all of David’s friends, family and healthcare professionals who have given their time, prayers, donations and general support during his years of health battles.

Additionally, they would like to give a shout out to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman who allowed them to share in his last hours with very few restrictions, including our impromptu rock concert we played for him as he left this life for the next one. Finally, they want to acknowledge the generosity of the staff at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, who have made the family feel incredibly welcome to spend the time they needed to care for and say goodbye to David.

A private memorial is planned, followed by a party on his birthday, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Society Hall, 102 Washington Street, Lowellville, OH, 44436 that is open to the public. More details will follow on David’s memorial Facebook page.

If you’d like to make a donation in his memory, please do so to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the American Kidney Fund.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.