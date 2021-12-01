David Philibin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Philibin, 61, passed away Wednesday, November 24 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 4 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church officiated by the Rev. Edward Noga.

Dave was born January 7, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of the late Bernard “Ben” and Deloris “Dee Dee” Miller Philibin. Coming from a strong Irish Catholic family, he was the second of five sons.

Growing up on the south side, he attended St. Dominic grade school and Cardinal Mooney High School, where he participated in both football and track.

Soon after high school, he joined the Army Reserve, where he was trained as a medic and attained the rank of sergeant.

On December 18, 1981, Dave was appointed to the Youngstown Fire Department, starting on the ambulance and soon after moving to a truck at Station No. 1. During his 31-year career as a firefighter, he worked at a number of stations, retiring as a captain, November 8, 2012.

Dave was very active in the Youngstown community, both as a well-thought-of real estate agent and as the one-time owner of the Mahoning Wine Shop. He was very proud of his 30-plus years as a local football official, having worked many major high school games across the state of Ohio. After retiring from the fire department, he worked at the Boardman “Y” as a lifeguard. It put a smile on his face to be able to do that in his 50s, telling people “I may be 50 but I am in the same shape I was in at 30.” But what he held closest to his heart was his son, Patrick, who was taken from him at only 19 years of age in 2018.

In the last years of his life, Dave was looked after by the wonderful people at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, who took great care of him — something the family greatly appreciates.

Dave is survived by his four brothers, Tim (Sonia) Philibin of Orlando, Florida, Dan (Jennifer) Philibin of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Terry (Anita) Philibin of Vienna and Tom Philibin of Lancaster,Pennsylvania, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Church Youngstown this coming Saturday, December 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Dave was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. In lieu of flowers please submit donations to your local Alzheimer research organization.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

