YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Harris passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the age of 69 at Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 6, 1953, in Bellevue, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond Lee and Gail Elaine (Antes) Harris.

David graduated from Liberty High School in 1972 and earned an associate degree in electronics technology from A.T.E.S. Technical Institute in Niles.

He worked as a fiber optic technician at Time Warner Cable, now Spectrum, before retiring in 2018.

David was defined by how he supported those he cared about and his role in helping them pursue their goals. A loving husband, father, friend, and Poppy, he was just as proud to call himself a roadie, a Canfield band dad, a coach, and a champion for everything his wife, children and grandchildren accomplished.

An active member of the community, David served a term as co-director of the Ulster Project. Through this role, he fostered positive relationships between young people from Northern Ireland and the United States, making lifelong friends here and across the pond.

Outside of these commitments, David enjoyed traveling with his family to the Outer Banks and with Colleen to Italy, Ireland, Puerto Rico and many St. Patrick’s Day trips to St. Patrick, Missouri. At home, he found solace on the golf course as a Salem Hills Golf League member.

David is survived by his wife, the former Colleen McNally, whom he married on July 5, 1975; his children, Jennifer (Stephen) Franks of Lyndhurst, Kathryn (Michael) Husak of Cornersburg, and Colin (Kara) Harris of Clarksville, Tennessee; sister, Alyson Harris Walters; grandchildren, Alexis Jones (fiance Michael Treharn), Liam Husak, Sullivan, Annaliese, Parker, and Lucy Franks; great-granddaughter, Ellie Shea Treharn; sisters-in-law, Sharyn Chrystal, Eileen McNally, brother-in-law, Craig Suhar, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Meredith Suhar, in-laws Mary and Jack McNally, and brothers-in-law, Barry and Mickey McNally and Bill Chrystal.

Calling hours will be held on August 23, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home – Boardman-Canfield Chapel at 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive.

Prayers will be held on August 24, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org), the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (ccfa.org), and Hospice of the Valley.

