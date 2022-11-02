YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. O’Neil, 73, died Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born August 7, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late David and Florence (Monroe) O’Neil.

David was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High School and graduated from Youngstown State University in business.

He had worked for Schaffer Equipment in Warren and later owned his own railroad sales business DLO & Associates before retirement.

David was an avid golfer and political junkie, a fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes but his greatest love and enjoyment was his family, especially the times in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

David leaves to cherish his memory his lovely wife, the former Kathleen Collins, who he married May 27, 1978; a daughter, Anne (Nate) Orosz of Cincinnati; a son, David (Allison Dumski) O’Neil of Columbus; a sister, Kathleen Herald of Fort Wayne; a brother, Arthur of Baltimore and two granddaughters, Ellie and Hattie Orosz. He also leaves more than 30 nieces and nephews and a host of friends not only in Youngstown but throughout the United States.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosemary Tyrell, Susan Mehlig and Mary V. O’Neil.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society in memory of David.

Friends and family may call Friday, November 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, followed by a Mass of Christine Burial at 12:30 p.m. at St. Christine Catholic Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.