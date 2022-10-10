AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Alonso II, 65, died peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home with his family by his side.

Dave was born October 10, 1956, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of David and Barbara Vanscoy Alonso.

He was a graduate of Leonard Kirtz School and worked as an assembler for Masco for many years until he happily retired.

Dave was an Eagle Scout for Troop 3, which was a big part of his life. They were the only group with special needs to have the opportunity to hike at the Philmont Ranch in New Mexico.

Dave loved all things Ohio State. He enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, dancing and music. He attended many concerts and had the opportunity to meet lots of artists and celebrities. He also very much enjoyed participating in “American Idol.”

He is survived by his parents, Barbara Alonso of Austintown and David Alonso of Bridgeport, West Virginia; sister, Julie (Timothy) Alonso-Cubellis; brother, Sam (Carolyn) Alonso of Reminderville and nieces and nephew, Samantha, Sabrina (Johnathon), Savannah, Michael and Nicole.

Dave was preceded in death by his most faithful companion and loving dog, Penny.

Because of his love and participation in the Special Olympics for so many years, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Mahoning County Special Olympics, 5132 S. Turner Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

A private family service will be held.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Alonso II, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.