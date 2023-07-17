CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Keith Blakely, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

He was born on October 11, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late, David K. and Ruby B. (Schalk) Blakely.

David began his education at Girard High School and graduated in 1965.

Prior to pursuing his career, David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

He was a repair technician working on X-Ray machines for many years at St. Elizabeth Hospitals.

David cherished the bonds he shared with family.

David is survived by his sister, Nancy Payne of Canfield; niece, Erin (Jeff) Powers; nephew, Michael (Francine) Barker and five great-nephews, Hunter, Connor, Michael, Garrett and Spencer.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Alberta “Ruth” Anzelmo.

There will be no services for David.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

