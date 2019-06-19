David John Alexander Obituary

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David John Alexander, 34, passed away Monday afternoon, June 17, 2019, at his home.

David, affectionately known as “D.J.” was born January 31, 1985, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David E. and Lynda (Roach) Alexander.

D.J. was a 2004 graduate of Western Reserve High School.

He worked for Alexander Vending as a technician.

D.J. was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved watching football. He enjoyed spending time with his family; especially his niece and nephews.

D.J. is survived by his parents; his sisters, Amanda (Robert) Ramunno and Candice Alexander; his brother, Louis (Jackie Gorcheff) Alexander; his niece, Allie Ramunno; his nephews, Nathan Alexander and Lee Ramunno; several aunts, uncles and cousins and his beloved dog, Holly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elias and Louise Alexander and Ruth and Jack Roach.

Calling hours will be held Friday, June 21, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.with a prayer of incense at 6:30 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A private burial will take place on Saturday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive. Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

