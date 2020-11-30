David Jendre, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Jendre, 66, passed away early Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home.



He was born January 16, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of Merle and Margaret Stickel Jendre.



David graduated from Chaney High School.

He devoted his life to following his dreams as an actor, musician, choreographer and director. His second home was with his acting family at the Youngstown Playhouse, Easy Street Production and the Cleveland Playhouse. David also performed all over the country, performing with the Kenley Players.



David is survived by his mother, Margaret Jendre; sister, Patricia Cobey; brother, Philip “Flip” (Marybeth) Jendre and a niece, Margaret Cobey, all of Youngstown and many cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father.



Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



At this time David’s family would like donations to The Youngstown Playhouse in his memory, 600 Playhouse Lane, Youngstown, OH 44511.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.