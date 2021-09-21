David J. Wargacki, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Wargacki, 70, died peacefully Thursday, September 9, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family and lifelong friends.

David was born August 11, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of the late Frank and Stella Terlecky Wargacki.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He worked several years in landscaping, installing concrete pavers. He was also a gifted musician and played piano at many churches and weddings.

In his spare time, David enjoyed riding his bike, playing the piano and cooking. His nieces and nephews enjoyed spending time with him at West Branch Lake in the summer months, riding his golf cart in the country fields and learning how to play the piano. Quite often, “Uncle Dave” made special after school meals, played cards, tended to his garden, relaxed in the backyard hammock and made large ice cream sundaes with his great-nieces who lived next door.

David is survived by his sister, Glenda (Rick) Culp of Canfield; his nieces and nephews, Dana Hivner, Jay Wargacki, Jennine Niekamp, Stefania Bauman and Jacob Wargacki; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews and caretakers, Tammy Tanner of Canfield and Marilyn Thomas of West Virginia.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, James and Paul Wargacki.

Per David’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Praise Assembly of God Church, 1004 N. Main Street, Niles.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

