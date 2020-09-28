David Eugene Leaghty, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Leaghty, 37, died on Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by his children, Victoria and Dominic.

David was born July 1, 1983, in Youngstown, the son of William and Maxine (Wasakoski) Leaghty.

He was a graduate of Newton Falls and worked as a truck driver for City Cement for many years.

David was also a veteran of the United States Army.

The happiest moments of David’s life were spending the time that he had with his two children. They meant the world to him.

David is survived by his loving father and best friend, William Leaghty of Youngstown; daughter, Victoria Leaghty of Newton Falls; son, Dominic Mullins of Canfield; two sisters, Christine Chise (Greg Beule) of Youngstown and Dina Cappelli of Youngstown; two brothers, Robert Chise of Boardman, James Chise and Vincent (Jenn) Cappelli of Youngstown; grandmother, Janet Nail; his very special nephew, Robert Chise, Jr., Steven Chise, Amanda Chise, Mary-Katelynn Chise, Miranda, Vincent Cappelli lll, Mason Cappelli, Serena Studzinski, Kiley Cappelli, RJ Cappelli and Justin Cappelli.

He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Randy Cappelli.

Family and friends may call Thursday, October 1, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the family at https://gf.me/u/y2mvrt

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Eugene Leaghty, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: