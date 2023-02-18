NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Alexander, 65, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering a sudden heart attack.

David was born May 20, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of Elias and Louise Payne Alexander.

He was a 1975 graduate of Ursuline High School, where he excelled in football. Upon graduation he accepted a football athletic scholarship to the University of Texas at Arlington.

He then returned back to the area to join his family business.

He played semi-pro football for the Mahoning Valley Cobras and is remembered for his hobby of tinkering around in his garage and creating new projects.

David is survived by his wife, the former Lynda Roach, whom he married Dec. 8, 1979; two daughters, Amanda (Robert) Ramunno of Ellsworth and Candice Alexander and her fiancé, P.J.Cappuccio, of Berlin Center; a son, Louis E. (Jackie) Alexander of North Jackson; two sisters, Sheila Hernandez of Austintown and Celeste (George) Lafko of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; a brother, Eli (Francine) Alexander of Austintown and three grandchildren, Allie, Nathan and Lee.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David “DJ” Alexander and a brother-in-law, Dr. Amil Hernandez.

Prayers will begin 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, Febraury 21, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, followed by the Divine Liturgy of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

The family has requested, in memory of David’s great love for animals (especially dogs), that material tributes take the form of donations to the animal charities organization of the donor’s choice.

