POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Lavorini, 68, died peacefully, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.

David was born July 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lido and Dorothy Rice Lavorini.

He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Pittsburgh and worked as a carpenter his entire career.

David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his brothers, Robert (Angie) Lavorini of Poland, Michael (Julene) Lavorini of North Jackson, Terry (Lisa) Lavorini of St. Clairsville and James (Kathy) Lavorini of Poland; sister, Susan Cotton of Las Vegas and nieces and nephews, Brian Lavorini, Victoria (Seth) Miller, Aaron Cotton, Kayleigh Lavorini and Cole Lavorini.

David was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Lavorini.

Per David’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

