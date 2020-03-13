David A. Perry, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Perry, age 76, of Canfield died Thursday March 12, 2020, at his residence.



He was born July 14, 1943, in Grove City Pennsylvania, a son of Rocco J. and Clara L. (Zicardi) Perry.



David was a 1961 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and then received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Youngstown State University.



He was an avid golfer and Cleveland Sports fan. He loved classic cars, cooking and especially his dogs.



David is survived by his wife, Kathy L. (Stanley) Perry whom he married September 19, 1998; his mother, Clara L. Perry; two daughters, Rochelle Turpin, of North Canton and Sandra McCreery, of Poland; two sons, David Jr. (Michele) Perry, of Poland and James M. (Tiffany) Perry, of Sarasota; his brother, Roy J. (Eleanor) Perry of Boardman; nine grandchildren, David III, Mathew, Christopher, and Caitlin Perry, Alexandrea (Jarrett) Pelley, Cameron, Shane and Reed McCreery, and Abigail Perry; and his step-great grandson, Eli Pelley.



He was preceded in death by his father, Rocco.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406.



A television tribute will air Friday, March 13, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.