David A. Bundschu, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Bundschu, 77, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Hospice House.

He was born October 5, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Alfred and Margaret (Carlson) Bundschu.

David was a 1961 graduate of South High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Youngstown College.

He was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 1971.

He started his career as an electrician, owning his own company NOW Electric from 1972 to 1994. In 1994 he sold his company and began working at Salem Regional Hospital in their electrical department until his retirement in 2009.

David was a member of the Canfield Lions Club, Salem Hospital Golf League and Boardman Bowling League. When his sons were younger, he coached youth baseball and soccer. He also was one of the developers of the the Canfield Soccer League.

David is survived by his wife, Shirley A. (Bajnok) Bundschu, whom he married May 11, 1968; two sons, Dean (fiance, Hannah Bowen) Bundschu of Apex, North Carolina and Dale (Jennifer) Bundschu of Millersville, Maryland; four grandchildren, Brant, Blade, Alex and Emerson; former daughter-in-law, Laurie Bundschu of Apex, North Carolina and his dog, Grace.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Pauline Bundschu.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and then again on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365, www.garysinisefoundation.org.

