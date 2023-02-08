BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl A. Brobst, 54, passed away suddenly, Thursday, January 26, 2023.



He was born May 19, 1968.



Daryl served his country in the Army.

He worked as a driver for FedEx.

In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, boating or hunting.



Daryl is survived by his father, Daryl H. (Carol) Brobst of Berlin Center; mother, Marilyn Reed of Lancaster, South Carolina; sisters, Sharon (Scott Durig) Brobst of Berlin Center and Kara (Billy) Toney of Rock Hill, South Carolina; nieces and nephews, Nicole Brobst, Cameron and Caleb Durig, Samantha Veinberg, Megan (John) Bennett,and Noah Toney; stepchildren, Candace Kaptain (Patrick Harris), Taylor (Scott) Ratowski, Kasey (Theresa) Kaptain and Cody Kaptain; and grandchildren, Savannah and Sydney Kaptain, Mayla Harris and Braxton Ratkowski.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Brobst.



Private family services were held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel.



Material tributes may take the form of donations to the funeral home to assist the family during this time.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daryl A. Brobst, please visit our floral store.

