POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darwin “Dar” E. Emerson, 88, formerly of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

He was well known throughout Mahoning County for his 17 years of service to Hospice of the Valley as a vigil volunteer and Relay For Life captain of “Team Dian,” which has raised over $100,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Dar was born November 25, 1934, in Ferryville, Wisconsin.

Dar played high school track, football, baseball and basketball throughout his high school career. He was elected class president, captain of the football team and was prom king alongside his prom queen, Dian Shawley (1936 to 2006), who would become his wife of 52 years.

He was a loving giving dad, grandfather and great-grandfather, affectionately known as “papa” and “grandpapa,” brother, uncle and friend.

Dar served in the National Guard for seven years and was stationed in Janesville, Wisconsin.

He worked for Fisher Body in 1954, until he accepted employment with General Motors in Lordstown in 1965, where he provided for his loving family before retiring in 1993. He then worked for US Steel part-time for 11 years and used that income to enjoy many vacations with his wife, so that they could experience the world and one another further.

Dar lived by the words of Matthew 5:3-12 and devoted his life to helping those in need.

He loved fishing, bike rides, reading, cracking jokes, the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers and full-belly laughter. To know him was to know fierce love, positivity, charity and kindness. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Dar will be sadly missed by his adoring daughters, Cindy Huffstetler of North Benton and Sheri (Joe) Duff of Westerville; son-in-law, Danny Neveu of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Joey Bindas, Christy (Mark) Leiter, Katie Huffstetler, Sara Huffstetler and Sarah Gesteniah; great-grandchildren, Vivian Leiter, Eleanor Leiter and Zoey Ryan; brother-in-law, Eugene (Jug) Drallmeier; sister-in-law, Lee (Dave) Graap and several nieces and nephews, along with countless friends.

Dar was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Anne Emerson; wife, Dian Emerson; sister, Molly Drallmeier; daughters, Sandy Neveu, Cris Emerson and Angela Emerson; grandson, Jason Arab; son-in-law, Sam Huffstetler and sister-in-law, Todd (Jim) Schott.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at St. Charles Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Noon.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, please donate either your time or resources to either the American Cancer Society; Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darwin “Dar” Emerson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.