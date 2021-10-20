Darlene Bobovetz, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Bobovetz, 68, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at her home, after a one-year illness.

Darlene was born September 14, 1953, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Helen York Giordano.

She was a 1971 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked as a paralegal for local law firms before establishing D&D Consulting, specializing in workers compensation claims.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Michael J. Bobovetz, whom she married May 25, 1974; her mother, Helen Giordano of Canfield; one daughter, Megan (Jeffrey, Jr.) Kotel of Blacklick; a son, Michael A. (Jessica) Bobovetz of Gahanna and three brothers, Anthony (Gina) Giordano of Canfield, Frank (Lynn) Giordano of Canfield and Thomas (Jen) Giordano of Seattle, Washington.

Darlene spent some of her happiest moments in Columbus enjoying time with her five grandchildren, Gianna, Camden, Ryan, Milena and Kendall.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Giordano.

A memorial service will be held 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. prior to the service.

The family requests material tributes take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Darlene’s memory.

