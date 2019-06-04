Daniel R. Bugno Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel R. Bugno, 57, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 30.

Dan was born January 24, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Anna (Vasko) Bugno.

He was a 1980 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He was a self-employed painter and was an all-around handyman.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling, gambling, card playing and cooking. He was a humorous storyteller of his misadventures. Dan also enjoyed going to lunch and riding motorcycles with his buddies.

Dan is survived by three sisters, Ruth (Jack) Lees of Warren, Connie (Dayne) Sammartino of North Lima and Polly Hayes (Billy Haswell) of Leetonia; two brothers, John Bugno and Larry (Louise) Bugno, both of Austintown and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Vicki Bugno and a brother-in-law, Will Hayes.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m., with Fr. Gregory Fedor officiating.