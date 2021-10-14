Daniel P. Burns, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Daniel P. Burns, 68, died Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born July 12, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of James L. and Ethel Mae Booth Burns.

Daniel was a 1971 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He was an expert HVAC technician. His career in refrigeration, heating and cooling began in 1976 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. In 1983, he moved to California and continued his career in HVAC service at the University of California until 2003, when he decided to move back to his hometown to be closer to family and friends. He continued his career until 2010, when he fully retired to pursue other passions.

His major passions were gardening, raising beautiful flowers and cooking. He was a member of several different garden clubs in the area and has won numerous awards.

He is survived by three children, Rebecca Burns Taylor of Anderson, South Carolina, Gregory Burns of Seal Rock, Oregon and Scott Burns of Woodsfield, Ohio; two sisters, Elaine (Stanley) Linert of Youngstown and Kathleen M. (Daniel) Reagan of Diamond, Ohio; two brothers, Michael J. (Gennie) Burns of Great Falls, South Carolina and Richard T. (Sandy) Burns of Austintown; five nieces, Karen Petrello, Diane Reedy, Kristin Zufan, Katie Burns and Jennifer Truex; two nephews, Joe Burns and Jacob Strange; his beloved dog, Gertie and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. and Ethel Mae Burns; his nephew, Brent Burns and his grandson, Alex Taylor.

Private services will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

