Daniel L. Conser, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, in Boardman, for Daniel L. Conser Sr., 98, who passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at home peacefully with his family.

He was born March 18, 1922, in New Garden, Ohio, a son of Arthur and Jennie (Hawkins) Conser.

He graduated from Augusta High School in 1940.

He played football and was an Ohio All-American fullback.

He and Lucille eloped to Covington, Kentucky, November 14, 1942. They were married five months shy of 70 years.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1942 and became part of the Eastern Defense Command as part of the Battery C 642D Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion. He was a rifle master marksman and received the American Theater Ribbon, EAME Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon and the Victory Medal. He served in World War II and received his honorable discharge in 1946.

Other occupations include Abbott Laboratory, dairy farmer, TRW foundry making airplane engine parts and custodian at Lexington and Boardman schools. He held several side jobs throughout the years in addition to his full-time work.

He leaves behind to hold onto precious memories, Daniel (Carol) Conser, Jr., of Alliance, Arthur (Patti) Conser of Columbiana, Dorothy (Gary) Howard of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bruce (Carmen) Conser of Concord, North Carolina, Nancy (Randy) Brown of Boardman, where he made his home, and David (Kay) Conser of Melbourne, Australia; 13 grandchildren, Daniel (Laura) Conser, Beverly (Alan) Fowler, Susan (Chris) Vitko, Sharon (Jeff) Jackson, Clint Howard, Christopher (Erin) Conser, Sylvia (Matt) Denton, Victor Conser, Brandon (Rachel) Elsass, Shawna (Mike) Wankowski, Carrie (Josh) Zivny, Daniella Conser and Jessica Conser and 12 great-grandchildren, Ramsey and Emma Deal, Sabrina and Ty Fowler, Logan and Zachery Jackson, Cory Vitko, Liam and Graham Conser, Ashton Denton and Dexter and Jax Wankowski.

His was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille M. (Diebel) Conser; infant daughter, Anne Marie; brothers, Paul, Chester and William and sisters, Clarice Schloss, Blanche Sanor, Mary Berger, Elva Clemens, Helen Miller, Betty Conser and Ruth Conser.

The family offers a special thank you to Nancy and Randy Brown for opening their home and taking such wonderful care of him over the last two years; Dave Culp for always picking Dan up for Boosters Club each month; his mailman, Cecil, who went above and beyond the duty of a mailman; Skip Gettman for cutting grass, taking in his trash can in and keeping an eye for him; neighbors Donna and Sam Toke, Debbie Renstrom, Colleen Berlon and Winnie for always helping and looking out for Dan; his home healthcare aide Brandie Thomas, who treated him like gold and Sharon, Susie and Beverly for coming to help and providing loving care over the last few weeks.

Friends may attend calling hours one prior to the service at Good Hope Lutheran Church Boardman.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

