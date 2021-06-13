Daniel Joseph Jacobson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Joseph Jacobson, 50, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Daniel was born May 20, 1971, in Youngstown, the son of Robert and Martha Knapp Jacobson.

He was a graduate of Liberty High School and worked as a machinist for many years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fixing up houses and walking at Mill Creek Park.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Jacobson of Masury; sister, Heather (Ron) Spuhler of Stow; nephews, Jacob and Brandon Spuhler; aunt, Attorney Nancy Yakubec of Howland and uncle, Andrew Knapp of Brookfield.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

