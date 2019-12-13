Daniel J. Reduga, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribues) – Daniel J. Reduga, 56, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

In the words of his life partner, Joan Byrd, “It is with a shattered heart, that I announce the death of the love of my life, best friend and life partner for close to 20 years.”

Danny was born May 28, 1963, in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Marian Doherty Reduga.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School and worked in the maintenance department at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital as a painter.

Danny had a big heart, infectious laugh, enormous personality and touched so many people’s lives in a positive way. He lived his life on his own terms. Danny loved Christmas and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the people he loved, he loved unconditionally.

He is survived by Joan and by his two schnauzers, Gia and Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Joan would like to extend a special thanks to all of his friends in the maintenance department for helping her through this difficult time.

“They say God always takes the roses before the thorns. Danny was definitely a rose.”

In the words of Helen Steiner Rice: “There is really nothing we need to know or even try to understand. If we refuse to be discouraged and trust God’s guiding hand. So take heart and meet each minute with faith in God’s great love. Aware that every day of life is controlled by God above. And never dread tomorrow or what the future brings. Just pray for strength and courage and trust God in all things. And never grow discouraged be patient and just wait. For God never comes too early and He never comes too late.”

Joan will be hosting a celebration of Danny’s life at a later date.

Burial has taken place in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Professional arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

