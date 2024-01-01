CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Joseph O’Horo, 89, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023, at The Inn at Christine Valley.

Dan was born April 27, 1934, the second of five children to Richard E. and Rubye Sands O’Horo.

Dan attended St. Patrick Elementary School and was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School. As a 1956 alumnus of John Carroll University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and completed the ROTC program. Danny loved his years at JCU, making many friendships that lasted a lifetime. He completed programs at The Wharton School of Finance and The Ohio State University on legal and financial aspects of the contracting business.

1956 was a busy time for him. After graduating from college, he married the former Joan Lantz and was commissioned in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant stationed in Fort Eustis, Virginia.

Upon returning home from the service, he began his career with his uncle, Anthony Patrick O’Horo, at the A.P. O’Horo Construction Company. Initially working as a young foreman, he advanced to superintendent, co-coordinator of projects and vice president. In 1976, after the untimely death of his brother and partner, Richard, he became president and chairman of A.P. O’Horo. Today, the family continues the business legacy as one of the most well-respected general contracting companies in the tri-state area. He maintained a presence at the company throughout his 80s.

Dan was a devoted member of St. Christine Parish and also served as president of their home and school association. He was a previous board member of the Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce, Tippecanoe Country Club and John Carroll University. He was a member of Mahoning County Planning Commission, the Ursuline Sisters Century Club, the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society and AOH. He was honored by the Ohio Contractors Association as a recipient of their “Good Guy of the Year Award” and Ursuline High School Distinguished Alumnus award.

Known for his uncanny wit and sharp sense of humor, his philanthropy throughout life was well known to family, friends, employees and many charitable organizations. People often said of him, “If you’re in trouble, Danny O’Horo will be there to help you,” and conversely, “If you’re having a festive occasion, he’ll join the celebration.”

He was an avid golfer at Tippecanoe Country Club and belonged to a group fondly referred to as “The Brady Bunch.” He proudly achieved two holes-in-one during his tenure at Tippecanoe.

Dan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Lantz; five loving children, Shannon (John) Babyak of Canfield, Daniel (Karen) O’Horo of Boardman, Michele (Gino) Rondinelli of Canfield, Jennifer Deacon of Chagrin Falls and Patrick (Nicole) O’Horo of Boardman; 13 grandchildren, Meghan (Pat) Riley, JD (Sarah) Babyak, Dan Babyak, Ryan (Kaitlin) Babyak, Katie O’Horo, Elizabeth, Frank, Jennifer Rondinelli, Alexis (Robbie) Nowinski, Allison (Jay) Camper, Michael, Kathryn and Sean O’Horo; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Richard, Thomas and James and one sister, Joan O’Neil.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m., Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at St. Christine Church.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Center Drive.

The family would like to thank Dr. Art Duran and staff; Eddie and Diane Reese and staff at The Inn at Christine Valley and Akeso Hospice staff, especially Jackie and Kayla.

The family requests material tributes be made to the O’Horo Family Scholarship in Engineering or Nursing at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Ave. Youngstown, OH 44502. Donations also can be made to St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave. Youngstown, OH 44511; or Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave. Youngstown, OH 44505.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.