Cynthia Marie (Coppola) Martz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Marie (Coppola) Martz, 47, who passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic from complications of lymphoma and scleroderma.



She was born March 12, 1972, in Odenton, Maryland, a daughter of Ronald D. Coppola and Elizabeth (Boone) Harrett.



Cindy was a 1990 graduate of Struthers High School received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from YSU. She was an officer for YSU Police Department and most recently was a compliance officer for the State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

Cindy’s absolute passion in life was her son, Anthony. She loved and cherished every moment she spent with him, especially watching him play sports. She was his biggest fan. Cindy supported community events such as Relay for Life, Panerathon and the Scleroderma Foundation. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, loved her dogs and was a big University of Kentucky fan.



Cindy is survived by her significant other, Tony Marzullo; her son, Anthony M. Marzullo; her mother, Betty (Mike) Harrett of Louisville, Kentucky; her mother, Susan (Russ) Gillam Jr. of Struthers; three sisters, Kim (Jarvis) Evans of Buford, Georgia and their children, Ryan, Shelby, and Jarvis Jr., Allison (Sam) Sandusky of Struthers and their children, Isabella and Ethan, and Abby (Bob) Stouffer of New Middletown and their children, Hannah and Leah; her great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Ronald D. Coppola.



Family and friends may call Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and Monday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Christine Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anthony Marzullo Benefit Fund at any local Huntington Bank branch location.

To send flowers to Cynthia’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 6, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.