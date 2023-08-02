CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. Yelkin, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31, 2023, at her home.

Born on March 16, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cynthia was the daughter of the late Lee and Winifred Barr Ellsworth.

After graduating from Struthers High School, Cynthia furthered her education graduating from Youngstown State University.

Although Cynthia’s artistic endeavors brought color and beauty into the world, it was her role as a wife and mother that truly defined her. She dedicated herself to nurturing and caring for her family, instilling in them values of love, compassion and creativity.

One of Cynthia’s proudest accomplishments was being crowned Miss Youngstown in 1971. This title reflected not only her physical beauty but also her inner elegance and grace. Throughout her life, she carried herself with poise and dignity that inspired those around her.

Cynthia’s memories will forever be cherished by those blessed to have been part of her life. She adored spending quality time with her family; they were the center of her universe. Cynthia treasured every moment shared with her beloved husband of 50 years, Ahsen C. Yelkin, whom she married on August 22, 1972.

Her unwavering love extended to their children: two daughters, Alisa Sevil (Will) Yelkin of Boardman and Kera (Mark) Yelkin of Canfield and a son, Sedat Lee (Lindsey) Yelkin, also of Canfield. Cynthia’s pride and joy were her four grandchildren, Marshall Yelkin, Aris, Wynn, Asher and Will Garrett. Their laughter and happiness brought immense joy to her heart.

In addition to her immediate family, Cynthia leaves behind two sisters, Kathy (Tom) May of Maryland and Cheryl D’Amato of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother, Carlton (Elizabeth) Ellsworth of Atlanta, Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews, especially her nephew, Atahan Koymen of Boardman, who was like a son to her.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her beloved son, Cemal Yelkin in 2020, who she missed dearly.

Cynthia had a profound impact on the lives around her. Beyond her passion for artistry and homemaking, she found joy in simple pleasures such as gardening and caring for the elderly. In times of reflection and solitude, Cynthia drew inspiration from angels and crystals. She had an unshakeable faith in their guiding presence throughout life’s journey.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.