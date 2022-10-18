YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



She was born April 20, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Shirley Hewitt Sebulsky.



Cindy was a graduate of Liberty High School.

She worked as a pharmacy tech for Walgreens for many years. She acquired her CDL license and drove truck. Her favorite job was dog sitting for family and friends.

Cindy was a true animal lover. She was an avid book reader and loved visiting family and friends. Cindy was always there to give a helping hand, as needed.



Cindy is survived by her two sisters, Sheila (Don) Hayes and Teri Nobbs; two brothers, John Sebulsky and Tim (Amy) Sebulsky; nieces and nephews, Brenda, Christopher, Thomas (Olga), Shirlee and Brooke; two great-nephews, Mason and Bennett; her uncle, Phil Hewitt; her lifelong friends, Patti Anderson, Barb Stitt (Cannistra), Jan Wall, Lisa Armeni and Debbie Rosborough and so many special friends and numerous cousins.



Please join us in a celebration of Cindy’s life 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Tavola Catering, 7098 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations in memory of Cynthia to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



