Curtis W. Purnell, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis W. Purnell, 75, died peacefully Monday, August 23, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.

Curtis was born June 28, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of the late Wilfred and Anna Watson Purnell.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Curtis was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed at the Navy Airstation in Pensacola. He finished his 20-year Naval career as a reservist airplane mechanic at NAS Selfridge in Detroit.

Curt worked as a lineman for Ohio Edison for over 30 years until retiring in 2005.

He was a member of Charity Lodge No. 530 Free and Associated Masons, Deerfield. He was also a member of American Legion Post 737 and the Great Lakes Marinette Club. While his son was growing up, Curtis served as a Boy Scout leader in Troop 106 in Lake Milton.

In his spare time, he enjoyed boating on Lake Erie and the rest of the Great Lakes and scuba diving. Curtis loved to socialize. He would make friends with everyone he met and could talk for hours about anything.

He also had great generosity toward his fellow human beings and would give of himself and his time incessantly to help anyone in need. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Curtis is survived by his wife, the former Carol Schippert, whom he married February 20, 1970; son, Craig (Julie) Purnell of Ravenna and brother, William (Diane) Purnell of Austintown.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family requests that material contributions in his memory be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel.

