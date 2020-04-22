Corrine Ramm, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne Ramm, 84, died suddenly Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Corinne was born May 4, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harlan and Reba Scarborough Newlin.

After graduating from Liberty High School, she attended Kent State University, where she majored in art.

She then began her working career in the offices of the former Sheet and Tube Corporation. After moving to North Canton, she opened a boutique gift shop called the “Cacordee Collection”.

She was a member of Welcome Wagon, PTA, The Canton Art Institute and various other organizations while living there.

Upon moving back to the area, Mrs. Ramm opened a technical recruiting agency, which she operated until the time of her passing.

She was a proud past member of the Youngstown Symphony Chorus and Friends of the Butler, where she started the Christmas at the Butler. She was a constant and fierce supporter of her grandchildren, following their dance, cheerleading, swimming, baseball and football games.

She is survived by her husband, James Ramm, whom she married April 30, 1959; a daughter, Cari (David) Croutch of Boardman; a son, Brian (Barbie) Ramm of Hudson and four grandchildren, Emilee and Evan Croutch and Victoria and Alexandra Ramm.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Newlin.

Because of the current health threat caused by the novel coronavirus, there will be no open calling hours; services will be private, followed by internment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will have a memorial service and celebration of Corinne’s life at a later date.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Friends of Fido, 2306 Bel Aire Lane, Poland, OH 44514, in Corinne’s memory.

Professional services are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.